96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

George Birge is ready to ride the success of “Cowboy Songs”

May 28, 2024 5:00AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of RECORDS Nashville

As a singer/songwriter, it’s no secret that George Birge has penned many, many songs in his career. But when it comes to picking a favorite, his “Mind on You” follow-up single sits atop the list.

‘Cowboy Songs’ is probably my favorite song that I’ve ever written. We’ve never had a crowd reaction live like [there’s] been to that song, and it’s come out of the gates faster than anything I’ve ever done,” George tells ABC Audio. “It’s as proud as I’ve ever been of new music, and I cannot wait to see [where] we go with that.”

The romantic ode is off George’s seven-track EP — a project that George hopes offers fans an inside look at who he is.  

“‘Cowboy Songs’ is the title track of my brand new EP, which is also called Cowboy Songs. I felt like that was a good overarching theme for it,” he says. “It’s all just honest and real to me, and more than anything, I feel like people just hopefully know me a little bit better after listening to it.” 

“Cowboy Songs” is currently in the top 40 and making its way up the country charts.

George’s got a busy touring schedule ahead with opening slots on Parker McCollum, Sam Hunt and Luke Bryan‘s respective tours.

For tickets and a full list of dates, head to georgebirge.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Start A BandBrad Paisley W/ Keith Urban
7:54am
Aint No Love In OklahomaLuke Combs
7:46am
I Had Some HelpPost Malone & Morgan Wallen
7:39am
ChevroletDustin Lynch (feat. Jelly Roll)
7:29am
God Bless The U.s.aLee Greenwood
7:15am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Toby Keith's Daughter Shares Message About Father & Accepts Posthumous Honorary Degree
2

Zac Brown Band Makes Bombshell Sphere Decision
3

Unraveling Justice: Nancy Grace's Deep Dive into 'Crime Stories'
4

Garden & Arts Center Haiku Gourd Exhibition
5

Ken Domash Visits the KLLL New Music Lounge