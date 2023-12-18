96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

George Birge reflects on 2023: “The best year of my life”

December 18, 2023 1:15PM CST
Share
Disney/Scott Kirkland

As 2023 draws to a close, George Birge is beaming with gratitude for everything he’s accomplished this year.

“Just landed back in Nashville after my last show of the year, after 200 shows im fixin to sit on this couch and watch movies for a week straight,” George captions his selfie on Instagram.

“Thank y’all for makin this the best year of my life, can’t wait to show yall what we’ve got coming for 2024,” he adds.

George is currently #4 and rising on the country charts with “Mind on You.” The track recently received the remix treatment with country up-and-comer Kidd G and rapper charlieonnafriday.

Coming up, George will open for Parker McCollum on his Burn It Down Tour. You can grab tickets now at georgebirge.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post George Birge reflects on 2023: “The best year of my life” appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

Craving YouThomas Rhett
1:48am
SoldJohn Michael Montgomery
1:46am
You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore & Priscilla Block
1:42am
Spirits And DemonsMichael Ray (feat. Megan Patrick)
1:39am
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
1:36am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Darius Rucker To Be Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
2

Musical Legacy: A.J. Croce on 'Croce Plays Croce' Tour December 14th at Buddy Holly Hall
3

Devan Cambridge suffers season-ending injury
4

Escaped Kangaroo Punches Police Officer's Face
5

McGuire surprises Brown, Garcia with scholarships