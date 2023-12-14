96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

George Birge’s got his “Mind” on a remix

December 14, 2023 10:15AM CST
Share
Courtesy of RECORDS Nashville

George Birge is set to drop a remix of “Mind on You” with charlieonnafriday and Kidd G on Friday, December 15.

“MOY remix drops this Friday with @charonnafriday & @the_kiddg yall hit that pre-save yet??” George posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a preview clip of the track.

“Mind on You” is off George’s debut album, George Birge: Mind On You, which arrived in May. It’s currently #4 and ascending the country charts.

Coming up, George will open for fellow Texas native Parker McCollum on his Burn It Down Tour. For the full tour schedule and tickets, head to George’s website.  

You can presave the “Mind on You” remix now to hear it as soon as it drops.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post George Birge’s got his “Mind” on a remix appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

Love You AnywayLuke Combs
12:03pm
Blue TacomaRussell Dickerson
11:59am
Wild As HerCorey Kent
11:56am
Last NightMorgan Wallen
11:53am
Let It Be ChristmasAlan Jackson
11:45am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Charting Yacht Rock's Seas with Philly Ocean from Yachtley Crew
2

Devan Cambridge suffers season-ending injury
3

Darius Rucker To Be Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
4

Texas Tech hosts Sam Houston on Tuesday night
5

The Evolution of Sound: Nick Barili's 'De La Calle' Insight