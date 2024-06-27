George Birge’s ready to go “Missin’ Tonight”

Ready to go off the grid with your sweetheart? George Birge might have just the song for you.

The “Cowboy Songs” singer recently hopped on Instagram to tease an unreleased track, “Missin’ Tonight.”

“Leave this nothin’ town in a cloud of dust/ Find a little back 40 where they can’t find us/ Girl, what you say you and me we go missin’ tonight/ Let the stars up in the sky light a fire in your eyes/ Baby we can let ’em light up/ Talking out there in the pines where nobody can find us,” George sings in the clip.

“POV: you just found the next big country song before anyone else,” he added in the on-screen caption.

The full teaser clip is up now on George’s Instagram.

To catch George on Sam Hunt and Luke Bryan‘s respective ongoing tours, head to georgebirge.com.

