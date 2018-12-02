George H.W. Bush, 41st President of the United States, Dies at 94

I’ll never forget Desert Storm beginning as I welcomed my first child into the world. I remember thinking, “What kind of world will my son live in?”. As it turns out, the earth still spins on it’s axis and life goes on. Sad news when it was announced that the elder Bush had passed away.

I always thought he was a good leader at that time. George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died at his home in Houston, Texas, on Friday at the age of 94. A Yale graduate and decorated Navy pilot who survived being shot down over the Pacific in 1944, Bush was the last World War II veteran to serve as president. The Republican served as a congressman, a UN ambassador, director of the CIA, and a two-term vice president under President Ronald Reagan before winning the 1988 presidential election against Massachusetts governor Michael Dukakis. Anybody remember Dukakis’s ridiculous commercial where he was riding in an army tank? During his one term as president, Bush led the U.S. to swift victory in the Gulf War, but faltered at steering the country through an economic recession, which ultimately led to his defeat in the 1992 presidential election against Arkansas governor Bill Clinton. One of Bush’s sons, George W. Bush, would succeed Clinton to become the 43rd president eight years later. The elder George Bush’s passing comes just eight months after the death of his wife of 73 years, First Lady Barbara Bush. Read more about it here:

ttps://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/george-hw-bush-41st-president-of-the-united-states-dies-at-94/2018/11/30/42fa2ea2-61e2-11e8-99d2-0d678ec08c2f_story.html?utm_term=.8cc3c40fd126