George Strait and Chris Stapleton add a second Nashville stadium show, thanks to fan demand

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for George Strait

George Strait and Chris Stapleton announced a six-date string of stadium shows for 2023 earlier this week — but it turns out, they’re going to make it seven.

The two acts are adding a second date at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, due to fan demand. The new date will be on Friday, July 28, one day before the originally scheduled July 29 show. Little Big Town will open the show, along with all the other 2023 stadium dates that George and Chris have previously announced.

The King of Country’s last official tour took place in 2012, and since then, he’s performed occasional one-off shows and headlined a Las Vegas residency. But when he made the initial announcement for his new dates earlier this week, he told Billboard that teaming up with Chris and Little Big Town just felt like a natural fit for 2023.

“It just felt right. I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in place for next year,” George explained. “I don’t do that many shows anymore, so if we can do a stadium where we can play for more people, that works for me.”

Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 am local time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.