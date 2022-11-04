96.3 KLLL Logo

George Strait And Chris Stapleton Discuss Upcoming Stadium Shows

November 4, 2022 9:18AM CDT
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: George Strait performs at the Staples Center on February 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

King George and Chris Stapleton have planned six stadium gigs in 2023 and added a second show in Nashville due to demand.  They’ll sell out stadiums in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville, and Tampa next year, making it George Strait’s longest tour since 2014’s The Cowboy Rides Away.  Unfortunately, nothing for Lubbock.  In a new Instagram teaser, he said they could work together more in the future, which makes me think George might be interested in recording a song with Chris.  “I love working with Chris, it’s a whole lot of fun, and maybe something will happen in the future,” said Strait. “Maybe we can do something together.” Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 4.

 

