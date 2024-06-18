George Strait Breaks Attendance Record With Largest Concert Ever Held in the U.S.

Country music legend George Strait made history at his recent show in College Station, Texas, setting a record for the largest ticketed U.S. concert attendance.

“George Strait: The King at Kyle Field” surpassed the US ticketed performance record with 110,905 spectators at Kyle Field at Texas A&M. The Grateful Dead held the previous record, drawing 107,019 spectators to Raceway Park in New Jersey in 1977. That record was an attendance of 110,633 for a Texas A&M game against Ole Miss on Oct. 11, 2014

“George Strait: The King at Kyle Field” featured special guests Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman.

