George Strait Breaks Attendance Record With Largest Concert Ever Held in the U.S.

June 18, 2024 10:17AM CDT
George Strait Breaks Attendance Record With Largest Concert Ever Held in the U.S.
Country music legend George Strait made history at his recent show in College Station, Texas, setting a record for the largest ticketed U.S. concert attendance.

“George Strait: The King at Kyle Field” surpassed the US ticketed performance record with 110,905 spectators at Kyle Field at Texas A&M.  The Grateful Dead held the previous record, drawing 107,019 spectators to Raceway Park in New Jersey in 1977. That record was an attendance of 110,633 for a Texas A&M game against Ole Miss on Oct. 11, 2014

“George Strait: The King at Kyle Field” featured special guests Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman.

Have you ever seen George Strait live?

