George Strait Gifts a Home to U.S. Veteran During Concert

December 9, 2022 9:06AM CST
George Strait Gifts a Home to U.S. Veteran During Concert
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: George Strait performs at the Staples Center on February 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

You read that right, George Strait along with his wife Norma recently gave away a mortgage-free home.   During a concert in Las Vegas on Dec. 2, former U.S. Army Sergeant and Purple Heart recipient Mike Hulsey was called to the stage, where he was gifted a new home via The Military Warriors Support Foundation.    Hulsey was shot in the leg and blown up three different times with an IED while in battle.   He also shattered his backbone, his neck, and doctors had to replace both of his hips.

 

