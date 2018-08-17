George Strait: Hidden Gems Album

That’s what I would call it. “George Strait: Hidden Gems”. An album of all of the George Strait songs that do not get radio play. The songs that you have to really dive into the albums to find. That would be cool. Did the headline make you think he was releasing a new album? I hope so. ;D

Here is my list of “hidden gems” from arguably the most iconic and influential country music artist that has ever lived. George Strait.

We will start with the above video. “Stranger Things Have Happened” off of his 1986 album “#7”. Obviously his 7th studio album. This era of George Strait music reminds me of growing up. I was quite the little George Strait fan. Cowboy hats, boots, belt buckles and every album the dude ever released. True story. “Stranger Things Have Happened”. Great song!

Ah the ole classic honky tonk tune “Beyond the Blue Neon”. The title track to his 1989 album “Beyond the Blue Neon”. I have a ton of favorite George Strait songs. So when someone asks me “what is your favorite George Strait song?” I can never give them one single song but “Beyond the Blue Neon” is always my answer as one of them. Oh, and the album cover is just as cool as the music on it.

We will start in 1992 when George Strait made a big move in his career and decided to take the lead role in a movie. The movie was fascinating simply because George Strait had always been so private and suddenly, he was starring in a movie. It did extremely well in these parts. However, it suffered at the box office. The good thing is the soundtrack is so dang good! I think it is one of his best albums. It’s loaded with true country music. My hidden gem for the Pure Country album is “Thoughts of a Fool”

1994. The album is “Lead On”. The song is “I Met A Friend Of Yours Today”. Everything about this song is great. The rhythm is so sooth and relaxing. George Strait has the ability to take a song about heartache and make it seem like a paradise of woman lessons or something. This song is a perfect example. It makes heartache an actual place in my mind. This YouTube video actually has some cool pics. One of which I had never seen until today.

I have tried multiple YouTube videos for more Hidden Gems from George strait but it’s not letting me do it so four will have to do for now. Blame technology. Or possibly me. But probably technology.

If I can figure out why certain songs are not loading, I will make this a weekly thing! There are so many George Strait songs that country music fans have never even heard. I hope to change that! Long Live the King!

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll