96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

George Strait Is Working On A Brand New Album

December 22, 2022 9:24AM CST
Share
George Strait Is Working On A Brand New Album

70-year-old Country Legend George Strait has announced he is working on a new album.  He said, “I like making records and plan on doing another one soon. I’m narrowing down my song choices now.”  This will be his 32nd studio album, and the first since 2019’s ‘Honky Tonk Time Machine’ was released in 2019.  While no word on when his new music will drop, George will be headed on tour in 2023 for a short sting of stadium shows.

What is your favorite George Straight Song?

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Drunk On A PlaneDierks Bentley
2:24pm
Down HomeJimmie Allen
2:21pm
Let It SnowBlake Shelton
2:18pm
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
2:14pm
One Man BandOld Dominion
2:07pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

George Strait Gifts a Home to U.S. Veteran During Concert
2

Geminids Meteor Shower Set To Light Up The Sky Tuesday Night
3

RIP Mike Leach
4

Chinese Kitchen is Closed
5

2022 Round 8 Rodeo Recap: Wrangler NFR presented by Teton Ridge