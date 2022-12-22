George Strait Is Working On A Brand New Album

70-year-old Country Legend George Strait has announced he is working on a new album. He said, “I like making records and plan on doing another one soon. I’m narrowing down my song choices now.” This will be his 32nd studio album, and the first since 2019’s ‘Honky Tonk Time Machine’ was released in 2019. While no word on when his new music will drop, George will be headed on tour in 2023 for a short sting of stadium shows.

What is your favorite George Straight Song?