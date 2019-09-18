George Strait, Luke Combs honored at 2019 Nashville Songwriter Awards

ABC/Image Group LAHe’s not known as a songwriter, but George Strait received the President’s Keystone Award Tuesday night at the 2019 Nashville Songwriter Awards, Billboard reports.

“I believe songwriting is a gift from God,” George told the crowd at the event. “I think God has truly blessed all these songwriters in here. I want to thank you for sharing your talent with me over the years.”

In honor of King George, there were performances of his hits “Here For a Good Time,” “The Chair,” “Carried Away” and “Carrying Your Love With Me” by their respective songwriters.

Also at the event, Luke Combs was named Songwriter/Artist of the Year, while Loretta Lynn was given the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award. Cole Swindell’s “Break Up in the End” was named Song of the Year.

There were also awards given for “10 Songs I Wish I’d Written,” a list that included “Meant to Be,” “Whiskey Glasses,” “Up Down,” “Drunk Girl,” “God’s Country,” “Burning Man, “Tequila,” “Some of It,” “Drowns the Whiskey” and “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.”

Some of the artists who recorded those hits — including Jason Aldean, Chris Janson, Dierks Bentley and Dan+ Shay — were on hand to perform them, reports Billboard.

