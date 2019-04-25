George Strait Sets New Records for Highest Grossing Concerts

George Strait is proof that he may be an “oldie” but he’s a goodie, the iconic Country singer is setting new records for having some of the highest grossing concerts of his career.

His 2019 Houston Rodeo show set records with over 80 thousand tickets sold and was recorded as the high grossing concert of all time. Strait performed at Houston’s NRG Stadium and grossed over $12.7 million, the only artists to come close were Beyonce and JAY-Z who did back to back concerts at NRG and grossed $11.1 million.

Strait retired from touring consistently in 2014, which is the reason why when he does perform people flock to see him. With only doing two shows in March, Strait comes in number 2 on the Billboard Hot Tour Chart.

Strait isn’t just breaking numbers on the road either, his recent album Honky Tonk Time Machine debuted at number one on the Country chart and his single “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar” is currently in the top 20.