George Strait Sings En Español Live

What do you think of Strait’s version of “El Rey”? I remember when KLLL played this on air. It was almost shocking to hear George Strait sing in Spanish. Very similar feeling when I would see George Strait do an interview in his prime. It was unheard of. Towards the end of his career, George Strait seemed to loosen up a bit. As you can see, the cover of “Twang” is George showing his comical side. There is not one album prior to this that shows him in this light. Even his shows were different. He sat on a stool most of the time. Admitted to the entire United Supermarkets Arena that he’s trying to get back into songwriting after many, many years of not doing so. We were witnessing George Strait move into another level of his career without even knowing it. He stopped touring. Did a Facebook Live show at Gruene Hall in South Texas and put his Old Dominion Country Club mansion on the market. Crazy stuff for the King of Country because he has always been so private.

Live!

El original!

