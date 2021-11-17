George Strait’s Benefit Golf Tournament Raised More Than A Million Dollars For Veterans This Year

Dubbed as the “King of Country Music”, George Strait is no stranger to giving back to wounded military members and their families. For the 11th year, Strait has held a benefit concert and golf tournament benefiting Feherty’s Troops First Foundation, which supports wounded military members and their families. This year, the event raised $1.7 million dollars and since the launch of the benefit, more than $10 million total has been raised. The event was held in Boerne, Texas at Strait’s Tapatio Springs Resort.