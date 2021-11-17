      Weather Alert

George Strait’s Benefit Golf Tournament Raised More Than A Million Dollars For Veterans This Year

Nov 17, 2021 @ 9:23am

Dubbed as the “King of Country Music”, George Strait is no stranger to giving back to wounded military members and their families.  For the 11th year, Strait has held a benefit concert and golf tournament benefiting Feherty’s Troops First Foundation, which supports wounded military members and their families.  This year, the event raised $1.7 million dollars and since the launch of the benefit, more than $10 million total has been raised.  The event was held in Boerne, Texas at Strait’s Tapatio Springs Resort.

 

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
