George Strait’s Net Worth: Being the King of Country Pays Really, Really Well
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: George Strait performs at the Staples Center on February 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
King of Country, George Strait, has worked hard for his $300 million fortune. Strait follows The Beatles and Elvis Presley with the most gold and platinum albums in music history.
He also has 33 platinum country albums with 13 of them being multi-platinum. Over his 40 years in music, George Strait has had 44 number one hits and sold over 68 million records in the United States.
Other than the music, Strait has earned his fortune from being a spokesperson for Wrangler and Tractor Supply Co. as well as his George Strait Music Festival and his role as Wyatt “Dusty” Chandler in Pure Country. What a life!
Which George Strait album is your favorite?