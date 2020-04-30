Georgia No Longer Requiring Road Test To Obtain Driver’s License During Viral Pandemic
If you are trying to get your drivers license in Georgia, now is the perfect time!
During the pandemic, the road test will no longer be a requirement.
The applicant will still be required to know all of the other driving requirements.
The reason they are doing away with the driving portion of the exam is because while practicing social distancing, the driving instructor can not be in the car with the applicant.
The current order expires Mid May so you don’t have a lot of time to take Georgia up on their offer.
Would you let your child receive their driver’s license under these conditions?