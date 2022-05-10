Gerlich, Lady Raiders announce addition of Jazmaine Lewis

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders and head coach Krista Gerlich announced the addition of six-foot four forward Jazmaine Lewis Tuesday.
A native of Kansas City, Lewis spent the last three seasons playing for Houston. In her 68-game career, Lewis started 17 games and averaged 3.4 points per game and 2.4 rebounds.
Adding some much-needed size to the Lady Raider front-court, Lewis recorded five games with at least 10 points, including a double-double against Tulsa back on Jan. 13, 2021.
Lewis joins Ashley Chevalier, Bailey Maupin, Tara Kessner and Kilah Freelon in the Lady Raiders 2022 recruiting class.
COACH SPEAK (HC KRISTA GERLICH):
“We are excited to add Jazmaine to the Lady Raider family. We are looking forward to being able to utilize her size and physicality in the paint. She has great hands and footwork, and will fit into our system very well. In addition, she is a high character kid that works very hard on and off the court. She will immediately impact our inside game!”
PROJECTED 2022-23 LADY RAIDER ROSTER:
GUARDS:
Bryn Gerlich Sr.
Bailey Maupin Fr.
Rhyle McKinney So.
Bre’Amber Scott Sr.
Jasmine Shavers R-Fr.
Saga Ukkonen So.
Tatum Veitenheimer Jr.
FORWARDS:
Kilah Freelon Fr.
Jazmine Lewis Jr.
Tara Kessner Jr.
Ella Tofaeono Sr.
Lana Wenger So.
–TECH–
Release provided by Andrew Stern Texas Tech Athletics