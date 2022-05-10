      Weather Alert

Gerlich, Lady Raiders announce addition of Jazmaine Lewis

May 10, 2022 @ 4:24pm

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders and head coach Krista Gerlich announced the addition of six-foot four forward Jazmaine Lewis Tuesday.

A native of Kansas City, Lewis spent the last three seasons playing for Houston. In her 68-game career, Lewis started 17 games and averaged 3.4 points per game and 2.4 rebounds.

Adding some much-needed size to the Lady Raider front-court, Lewis recorded five games with at least 10 points, including a double-double against Tulsa back on Jan. 13, 2021.

Lewis joins Ashley Chevalier, Bailey Maupin, Tara Kessner and Kilah Freelon in the Lady Raiders 2022 recruiting class.

COACH SPEAK (HC KRISTA GERLICH):
“We are excited to add Jazmaine to the Lady Raider family. We are looking forward to being able to utilize her size and physicality in the paint. She has great hands and footwork, and will fit into our system very well. In addition, she is a high character kid that works very hard on and off the court. She will immediately impact our inside game!”

PROJECTED 2022-23 LADY RAIDER ROSTER:

GUARDS:
Bryn Gerlich                       Sr.
Bailey Maupin                   Fr.
Rhyle McKinney                So.
Bre’Amber Scott                Sr.
Jasmine Shavers               R-Fr.
Saga Ukkonen                   So.
Tatum Veitenheimer         Jr.

FORWARDS:
Kilah Freelon                      Fr.
Jazmine Lewis                    Jr.
Tara Kessner                      Jr.
Ella Tofaeono                     Sr.
Lana Wenger                      So.

–TECH–

Release provided by Andrew Stern  Texas Tech Athletics

You May Also Like
Jake Owen extends his tour plans into fall 2022, adds Travis Denning to the bill
Foods to Avoid If You Want a Good Night's Sleep
Garth Brooks sells out Edmonton, his only Stadium Tour stop in Canada, in just 45 minutes
Kane Brown has learned to take his time releasing new music: “I think it’s a huge maturing game”
Street Maintenance Project to Begin Tuesday, May 10
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On