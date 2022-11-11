Gerlich, Lady Raiders sign three for 2023-24

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Lady Raider head coach Krista Gerlich has announced the additions of three new Lady Raiders as Loghan Johnson, Achol Magot and Kelly Mora have all signed National Letters of Intent and will enroll at Texas Tech ahead of the 2023-24 season.

A native of Houston, Johnson will join the Lady Raider program after an extremely successfully career both in high school and AAU. Rated as consensus four-star product and included in ESPNWs’ Top-100 prospects in the 2023 class, Johnson plays for Ryan Bickham at Houston Christian Academy.

The TABC Large Private School Player of the year and a Southwest Prep Conference First Team selection, Johnson averaged 19 points a game in 2021-22, leading the Mustangs to a perfect 33-0 record and an SPC title.

During the summer AAU circuit, Johnson teamed up with her future teammate (Mora) to help lead CY Fair Elite to the 2022 EYBL Nike National Championship.

Tech’s second signing, Magot, plays for Vincent Lombardi at Southern Arizona Prep. Magot averaged a whopping 13 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocks per game in 2021-22. Standing at six-foot-seven, Magot scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds against East Valley Athletes for Christ and had 12 points and 11 rebounds against Dream City Christian Open.

The Lady Raiders third and final signee, Mora, is a local product from nearby Monterey High School. In 2021-22, Mora helped lead Monterey to a 30-9 record and an appearance in the Region I-5A tournament.

A 6-foot-2 center, Mora averaged 20.4 points, grabbed 14.2 rebounds and added 4.3 blocked shots. The Lubbock native was named to the Lone Star Varsity Super Team and was named an all-region selection by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Johnson, Magot and Mora will all enroll at Texas Tech before the 2023-24 academic year.

COACH SPEAK HC KRISTA GERLICH:

ON JOHNSON:

“Logan Johnson is a competitor. I just love watching her play and how she competes at such a high level. She’s such an aggressive player that can get to the rim anytime she wants. She finishes well through contact and can hit the three ball. She loves to defend the opponent’s best player and I love how committed she is on both ends of the floor. Logan is going to help our defensive mentality so much, and she’s just a winner. She’s aggressive, strong and confident. She’s that tough gritty player that will help us take a program to the next level.”

ON MORA:

“Kelly Mora is going to be a great player for us. She’s a true utility player and her versatility is going to be a huge strength. She can get the ball down low and has terrific touch and footwork around the basket. Kelly has really good hands and can run the floor and finish around the basket through contact. I really like that she can extend out behind the 3-point line and hit the 3-point shot consistently. She’s a bucket from 15-feet and in. She has a great jumper and will be really deadly for us in the high post. Her game will continue to grow. The fact that she’s so strong and loves being at home and being a Lady Raider is great. She’s going to be a fan favorite and I cannot wait to coach her.”

ON MAGOT:

“Achol has potential that is through the roof. She has a really big frame and great hands. I love that she’s a lefty and has such great touch around the basket. She’s going to be able to rebound the basketball for us, keep it high and finish through contact. She’s mobile for her size and can run the floor. She has a great energy and is a great teammate. I’m super excited about adding an inside presence and someone that is going to able to really develop and extend her game outside the paint over her four years in Lubbock. I really like that she has such great hands and can finish in such a strong way. I’m so excited to coach her.”

Release provided by Andrew Stern Texas Tech Athletics