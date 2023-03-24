German Brewery Creates Powdered Beer

A German brewery is sharing what it claims is the world’s first powdered beer. Brew masters at the Neuzeller Kloster Brewery say, “We’ve invented a completely new product. Beer powder like this is the first in the world. Just add powder, water, and stir.” Creators say the eco-friendly concept could cut the need for bottles, crates, and kegs, reducing the heavy carbon footprint of beer exports. The first tastings have been promising, but the powder is alcohol free for now. Brewers are hoping to add that element in the final stages before rolling out the product by the end of the year. I’m guessing this isn’t coming to Lubbock anytime soon.