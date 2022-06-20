Gerri Weagraff from “Anastasia” in Lubbock Monday & Tuesday @ Buddy Holly Hall She was almost a cartoonist & Spanish teacher. Fortunately for us, she discovered the theater. The Dowager Empress from “Anastasia” Gerri Weagraff goes Beyond the Mic. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Actor Gerri Weagraff From Broadway Show Anastasia Goes Beyond The Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS Actor Anastasia Artist Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Community Theater Dowager Empress Fiddler on the Roof Gerri Weagraff Lubbock Model News Broadcaster Non Profit Philadelphia PR Radio Sean Dillon Singer Spanish Texas Theater Voice-Over artist