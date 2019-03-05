Get A Grip Golf Tournament

Get a Grip on Domestic Violence 8th Annual Golf Tournament Shadow Hills Golf Course Friday, March 29, 2019
Proceeds benefitting the Legal Aid Society of Lubbock, Inc.
The Get a Grip Tournament is a four person scramble. All proceeds from the tournament will support the Legal Aid Society of Lubbock, Because Everyone Deserves Justice. Location Shadow Hills Golf Course 6002 3rd Street Lubbock, Texas 79416
Date Friday, March 29, 2019 The Schedule Registration starts at 12:00 p.m. Lunch Starts at 12:00 p.m. Tee-time 1:00 p.m.
Prizes
1st, 2nd, and Last Place team prizes.
Closest to the Hole & Longest Drive,
Hole-in-One
For more information, contact us at: (806) 762-2325 916 Main St., Ste. 103, Lubbock, TX 79401
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang will be out there. Come Join Us.
Legal Aid Society of Lubbock, Inc. has provided legal representation to low income residents for almost 40 years. We
currently serve Bailey, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry, and Yoakum Counties.
Legal Aid provides representation in the areas of family and elder law including: Protective Orders for Sexual, Domestic,
and Dating Violence Victims Adoption Child Support and/or Child Custody Modification/Enforcement of Court Orders
Team Registration Information
Company Name ___________________
Contact Name ____________________
Address_________________________
Phone __________________________
Email ___________________________
Sponsorship Level _________________
Team Roster
___________________ ____________
Player Name Average Score
___________________ ____________
Player Name Average Score
___________________ ____________
Player Name Average Score
___________________ ____________
Player Name Average Score