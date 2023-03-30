96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Get a sample of Brothers Osborne’s new ‘Sampler’

March 30, 2023 3:00PM CDT
ABC

Brothers Osborne‘s Nobody’s Nobody Sampler won’t be out until April 7, but you can hear snippets of all three tracks in an Instagram video now.

The clip, which features footage of John and T.J. Osborne in the recording studio, offers fans previews of the uptempo “Nobody’s Nobody,” piano-driven “Rollercoaster (Forever and a Day)” and rowdy “Might As Well Be Me.”

This release will be Brothers Osborne’s first set of new music since 2020’s Skeletons, which received the deluxe treatment in 2022.

Presave the Nobody’s Nobody Sampler now.

