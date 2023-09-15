96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Get fall-ready with Dierks Bentley’s Desert Son collection

September 15, 2023 4:10PM CDT
ABC

With fall right around the corner, it’s time to be cool-weather ready.

If you’re in search of new flannel and Western shirts to add to your closet, look no further than Dierks Bentley‘s Desert Son.

The lifestyle collection, which is Dierks’ line with Flag & Anthem, features various vintage and Western shirts, including the Parker Vintage Washed Western Shirt, which Dierks wore at his recent show at Colorado’s Red Rocks.

“Love these new Desert Son shirts, thanks to @flagandanthemco for hand carrying them all the way to Colorado for the @redrocksco shows! New fall line available on flagandanthem.com,” Dierks captions an Instagram photo of him wearing the aforementioned shirt.

Check out the Desert Son collection now at flagandanthem.com.

