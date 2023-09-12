Get lost in Reba’s new corn mazes

“Here’s your one chance” to get lost in Reba McEntire-themed corn mazes.

Utah’s The MAiZE has teamed up with 40 farms across the U.S. to roll out new country music corn mazes honoring the “Fancy” hitmaker.

“Growing up on a ranch in Oklahoma, I know how important agriculture is and I love being involved with something that brings more people out to farms across the country for good wholesome fun!” Reba shares in a statement.

“Whether you’re young or old, fast or slow, the maze is a great opportunity to enjoy some good ol’ fashion fun and create family memories. So come on out, get lost and enjoy some farm-tastic fun. Ha! Get it?” she adds with a laugh in a promotional video.

For location information on the Reba-themed mazes, visit themaize.com.

Reba’s new book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, and its companion album, Not That Fancy, arrive October 10 and October 6, respectively. Preorder your copy now at NotThatFancy.com.

