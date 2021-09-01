      Weather Alert

Get Lost in The Maize

Sep 1, 2021 @ 4:41pm

The Maize is BACK! Listen to win tickets!

Open Sept 11th – November 6th

CLOSED ON MONDAYS

Open to the Public:

Tuesday – Fridays 6-9 pm

Saturdays 10 am – 9 pm

Sundays 2-9 pm

Last ticket sold at 9.  Grounds Close at 10

Maze Admission – $12

4 and under – Free

Group Rate $10- Military, Sr Citizens, College ID

Tues Wed and Thurs nights – $ 8

 

Includes:

The Maze or Fairy Tale Trail

Hayride, Corn Cannon, Cow Train, Pumpkin Hollow

 

 

Horse Rides – $5     Saturdays & Sundays before dark

Pumpkins $1- $15 ( 50 cents a pound)

Campfire reservation – $50

Kettle Corn & Roasted Corn

THE WINDMILL GRILL AND BAKERY

 

