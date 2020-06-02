      Weather Alert

Get Paid $20K To Hike And Drink Beer

Jun 2, 2020 @ 9:30am
Backpacker hikes through a stunted forest of mountain hemlock on the Williwaw Lakes Trail in Chugach State Park near Anchorage, Alaska June 2008. The trail leads hikers five miles to the first in a series of alpine lakes nestled beneath the towering 5,000-foot Chugach Mountains. An 18-mile loop can be made by crossing over into the North Fork Campbell Creek valley for the return to the Prospect Heights Trailhead. At a half-million acres, Chugach State Park is the country's third largest.

If you’re looking to earn some money a Virginia beer company wants to pay you $20,000 to drink beer and hike the Appalachian Trail.

The Devils Backbone Brewing Company wants to hire a lucky person to be the Chief Hiking Officer to hike over 14 states in the spring of next year.

If you’re thinking about applying you must have a love for beer and hiking since you’ll be hiking from Georgia to Maine in about five to eight months.

To apply you simply need to post a video to the brewing company’s website.

What’s the coolest job you’ve ever had?

Team KLLL
