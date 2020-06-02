Get Paid $20K To Hike And Drink Beer
If you’re looking to earn some money a Virginia beer company wants to pay you $20,000 to drink beer and hike the Appalachian Trail.
The Devils Backbone Brewing Company wants to hire a lucky person to be the Chief Hiking Officer to hike over 14 states in the spring of next year.
If you’re thinking about applying you must have a love for beer and hiking since you’ll be hiking from Georgia to Maine in about five to eight months.
To apply you simply need to post a video to the brewing company’s website.
