96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Get ready for a new Ashley McBryde song

June 30, 2023 3:00PM CDT
Share
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Ashley McBryde‘s dropping a new song, “Made For This,” on July 7.

“I just got off stage, but I’m excited to tell you that ‘Made For This’ comes out July 7,” Ashley announced in a Twitter video, before sharing a five-second clip of the track.

“Made For This” will be included in Ashley’s forthcoming album, The Devil I Know.

Due out September 8, the 11-song record was introduced with its lead single, “Light On In The Kitchen,” which is #27 and rising on the country charts.

The Devil I Know is available for presave and preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Chris Young teases new song “coming soon”
2

Jelly Roll’s grateful for his country music friends, including Lainey + Cody
3

Luke Bryan unites a military couple onstage
4

Tim McGraw drops “Hey Whiskey,” unveils 17th album
5

Tornado Damages Town of Matador