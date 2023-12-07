96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Get ready for a special song from Michael Ray

December 7, 2023 12:20PM CST
Share
Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy

Michael Ray has announced that he’s dropping a new song, “We Should Get a Drink Sometime,” on Friday, December 8.

The track, which was penned by Thomas RhettRhett AkinsMike Busbee and Josh Kerr, is described as a “hard-hitting ballad,” per a press release.

“I typically end up cutting more songs than I need when I’m in the studio, and sadly that means there are a few that never get to see the light of day,” shares Michael. “But this song has always been special to me, and it felt like the right time to put it out there.”

You can presave “We Should Get a Drink Sometime” to hear it as soon as it drops.

Michael’s currently in the top 40 of the country charts with his Meghan Patrick-assisted single, “Spirits and Demons.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Get ready for a special song from Michael Ray appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

AlrightDarius Rucker
10:18am
The PainterCody Johnson
10:11am
Santa Claus Was My Uber DriverLee Brice
10:08am
Hell Of A ViewEric Church
10:05am
White HorseChris Stapleton
10:01am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Darius Rucker Says He's Learned A Lot About Himself
2

What Is Merriam-Webster's Word Of The Year For 2023?
3

Keith Urban Says He'd Be 'In Jail' If He Hadn't Gone Into Music
4

Jacqueline Bisset's Silver Screen Secrets: 'Loren & Rose' Unraveled
5

Tales from the Frontline: Ian Fritz's Taliban Revelation