Get ready for ‘Live with Carrie and Ryan,’ just days before the CMA Awards

Capitol Nashville Move over, Kelly Ripa — here comes Carrie Underwood!

For the first time ever, the country superstar will sit down beside Ryan Seacrest to fill in for Ripa on November 8. Carrie’s Friday gig on Live with Kelly and Ryan comes just days before she co-hosts the CMA Awards with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire the following Wednesday on ABC.

Of course, Carrie and Ryan go way back, having met when American Idol launched her into superstardom in 2005.

Live with Kelly and Ryan typically airs after Good Morning America on most ABC stations. Check your local listings to see when it comes on in your area.

Carrie’s also just released her fourth single from her Cry Pretty album, the track “Drinking Alone.”

