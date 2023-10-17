96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Get ready for the holidays with Miranda’s Wanda June Home dinnerware set

October 17, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Share
ABC

Just in time for family gatherings this holiday season, Miranda Lambert‘s Wanda June Home has launched several new products, including a teal-colored dinnerware set.

Priced at $39.96, the Texas Sunset 12-Piece Decorated Fine Ceramic Dinnerware Set includes four 10.5-inch dinner plates, four 8-inch dessert plates and four 23-ounce cereal bowls. 

While visiting the store, you can also check out the various glass tumblers and mugs they have to offer, such as the Southern-inspired Bless Your Heart Stoneware Mug.

Shop all things Wanda June Home now at walmart.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Behind the Roar: John E. Brady on Voicing Pumbaa in Disney's “The Lion King”
2

Guitarist Bryan Bassett from Foghat
3

Lainey Wilson's Exes Think 'Watermelon Moonshine' Is About Them
4

The Average Time Waiting in Fast-Food Drive-Thru Lanes Went Down in 2023
5

Sportswriter Dave Kindred Learning to Live Life Again in "My Home Team"