96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Get ready to “Drinkaby” with Cole Swindell

January 26, 2023 11:50AM CST
Share
Get ready to “Drinkaby” with Cole Swindell

ABC

What’s a “Drinkaby”? Well, it’s Cole Swindell‘s new single, and it rhymes with lullaby or rockabye.

“Jack, gin, ‘quila, lime, apple pie, this is my/ Gettin’ over her ’til I’m passed out drinkaby,” Cole sings in the uptempo track. While it won’t be out until Friday, you can get a sneak peek in a video that recaps his recent Crash My Playa experience. 

Stay tuned to see what’s next from Cole albumwise. Interestingly, “Drinkaby” is not on his most recent record, Stereotype, which came out in April last year. It does contain his smash “She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” of course, as well as his previous number ones, “Never Say Never” with Lainey Wilson and “Single Saturday Night.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Dirt On My BootsJon Pardi
6:04pm
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
6:00pm
There Goes My LifeKenny Chesney
5:56pm
No BodyBlake Shelton
5:53pm
DustEli Young Band
5:45pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Man Brings Wife Back To Life……Sorta
2

Luke Combs Wrote A Song For Gabby Barrett's Next Album
3

71st Annual Pancake Festival
4

Blake Shelton’s New Multilevel Experience Breaks Ground On The Las Vegas Strip
5

Driver Steps Out Of Car Moments Before It's Crushed By Boulder