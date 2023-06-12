96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Get summer-ready with Paula Deen’s Strawberry Cream Popsicles

June 12, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Share

Summer’s here, and there’s no better time to enjoy some popsicles than now.

That’s why Paula Deen‘s teaching fans how to make her very own Strawberry Cream Popsicles.

“Your children will stay cool all summer long with these delicious and healthy Strawberry & Cream Popsicles,” Paula captioned her Facebook video. The tutorial features Paula making her popsicles from scratch, with a guest appearance from her grandson John, who gave his stamp of approval on the summertime dessert.

In terms of ingredients, all fans will need are two cups of strawberries, one-third cup of sugar, two teaspoons of pure vanilla extract and one cup of vanilla yogurt. 

The full recipe is available now at pauladeen.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Beers On MeDierks Bentley Breland Hardy
4:05am
Love You AnywayLuke Combs
4:01am
Good TimeNiko Moon
3:57am
She Won't Be Lonely LongClay Walker
3:54am
Fires Don't Start ThemselvesDarius Rucker
3:50am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

YWCA CURRENT Community Update – June 2023
2

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of 145 Jobs and More Than $15M Into the Lubbock Community
3

Where Is The Lost Cajun?
4

The Buddy Holly Center and The Eddie Beethoven Band Continues Summer Showcase 2023
5

Councilwoman Latrelle Joy to Host District 6 Brick Streets Community Meeting