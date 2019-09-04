“Get That Man a…” shirt? Riley Green may have out-pranked Brad Paisley

BMLGIt wouldn’t be a Brad Paisley tour without some unforgettable pranks, and this year, opener Riley Green may have even one-upped the headliner, who’s well-known for his hi-jinks.

“Did y’all know Brad Paisley likes pulling pranks on his openers??” Riley asked on his socials, while sharing a series of photos from last weekend’s show at Wantagh, New York, commonly known as Jones Beach.

In the pictures, the former college quarterback shows off his shirtless physique, wearing only jeans, boots, and an oversize costume head that looks just like the cartoon version of Brad.

On the screen behind the real Brad and the imposter is a mock newspaper front page with a picture of Brad and the headline, “Has he gone to sex rehab again?” The snapshots also show the shirtless Riley flexing and high-fiving fans in the audience.

“Well, I guess we are even now,” Riley added in his caption.

“Jones Beach is one of the coolest venues we’re lucky enough play,” Brad responded on Twitter. “You New Yorkers are wild! Oh, and my guitar student Riley Green is starting to look just like me.”

Brad’s World Tour continues next month as he heads to Europe, while Riley kicks off his Get That Man a Beer trek on Thursday night.

