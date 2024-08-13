96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Get to know Chris Janson with an unreleased track

August 13, 2024 3:30PM CDT
Chris Janson is sharing who he is and what he’s about in a new track, “That’s What I’m For.”

The unreleased tune features lyrics that describe Chris’ character and what he believes in at his core.

“I’m for lovin’ just one woman/ I’m for Sundays in the south/ I’m for people gettin’ along/ I’m for daddies hanging around/ I’m for ‘yes ma’am’/ I’m for ‘yes sir’/ I’m for opening the door/ Sorry I ain’t sorry that’s what I’m for,” Chris sings in the preview clip as he strums an acoustic guitar.

Being proud of who he is has been a running theme in Chris’ latest releases, which include “All American Guy” and the current single “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get.”

You can check out the acoustic snippet of “That’s What I’m For” now on social platform X.

