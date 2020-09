Get Your Kids Playing Without Screens with “Unplugged Play” Series Author Bobbi Connor

Former host and creator of the award winning & nationally syndicated public radio series “The Parents Journal” talks about her series of books. Author of the Unplugged Play series Bobbi Conner takes us Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.