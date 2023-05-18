Get your workout in with CMA Fest’s Fitness at Fest

CMA Fest has announced its two-day Fitness at Fest lineup.

TRUMAV Fitness trainer Wirth Campbell will kick off the sweat fest HIIT style on Friday, June 9, alongside podcaster, influencer and former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

On Saturday, June 10, celebrity trainer Erin Oprea and Jana Kramer will lead country fans in a strength training workout that’ll leave them sweating and burning.

Both workouts will take place at the Maui Jim Reverb Stage on Bridgestone Arena Plaza. Registration for Fitness at Fest costs $15, with all ticket proceeds benefiting the CMA Foundation.

Additionally, Country on Court: Pickleball at CMA Fest, presented by LOCASH and DINK, the “official drink of pickleballers,” will take place on Thursday, June 8, at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center. The celebrity pickleball tournament will benefit the CMA Foundation, as well.

Register for Fitness at Fest at lyte.com.

The 50th Anniversary of CMA Fest happens in Nashville June 8 to June 11. For more information and to grab tickets, visit cmafest.com.

