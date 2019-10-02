Girl Goin’ Somewhere: Ashley McBryde named CMT’s Breakout Artist of the Year

Walt Disney Television/Lorenzo BevilaquaAshley McBryde‘s success will be recognized at the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year.

The singer is set to receive the Breakout Artist of the Year award at the 10th annual ceremony. She’ll be honored for her acclaimed debut album Girl Going Nowhere, featuring her breakthrough single of the same name.

So far, the project’s been nominated for Best Country Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards and she herself was named New Female Artist of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards. She’s nominated for New Artist of the Year at next month’s 2019 CMA Awards.

Ashley is the third act to receive the accolade, following Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Stapleton.

“I’m so excited to share the same stage as this fantastic group of artists and am honored to be there to celebrate alongside them!” she says.

Ashley will also perform during the show, which honors Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown as the artists of the year. The special airs live from the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on October 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

