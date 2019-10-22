“Girl,” it’s a boy: Maren Morris is expecting a baby

ABC/Image Group LA After Maren Morris’s triumphant Friday night show at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater last weekend, the buzz on Music Row was whether or not the hitmaker might be expecting a child.

Tuesday afternoon on Instagram, she confirmed it’s true.

She shared, “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out.”

“See you in 2020, little one,” she added, captioning a photo of herself showing off her baby bump, alongside her husband, Ryan Hurd.

“Girl,” of course, is the title of both Maren’s most recent number one and her CMA-nominated current album. Her follow-up single, “The Bones,” is climbing the chart now.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.