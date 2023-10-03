Girl Scout Cookie Prices On The Rise

Get ready to pay more for your sugar rush. Girl Scout cookie prices are on the rise this coming season, which takes place from January through April.

CNN got an email from a New York-based chapter that said all boxes will be sold for $6 per box, up from $5 for most varieties last year. The email explained, “In order to combat rising production and material costs, we will be increasing the price of all cookie packages to $6.00.”

The chapter’s CEO said they expect neighboring councils to “announce similar increases in the coming weeks and months.”

