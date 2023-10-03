96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Girl Scout Cookie Prices On The Rise

October 3, 2023 11:01AM CDT
Share
Getty Images

Get ready to pay more for your sugar rush. Girl Scout cookie prices are on the rise this coming season, which takes place from January through April.

CNN got an email from a New York-based chapter that said all boxes will be sold for $6 per box, up from $5 for most varieties last year. The email explained, “In order to combat rising production and material costs, we will be increasing the price of all cookie packages to $6.00.”

The chapter’s CEO said they expect neighboring councils to “announce similar increases in the coming weeks and months.”

What Girl Scout cookie variety are you hoping for this year?

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Find Out Who Your Friends AreTracy Lawrence W/ Tim Mcgraw & Ken
2:48am
Creek Will RiseConner Smith
2:45am
I Cross My HeartGeorge Strait
2:42am
I Drive Your TruckLee Brice
2:38am
Save MeJelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
2:33am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

'Homer The Mini Cow' Makes Teen's Wish Come True
2

Oklahoma Police Call Out Jelly Roll After He Honors Fallen Officer
3

URGENT: Volunteer Puppy Fosters Needed
4

Big 12 announces 2024 men’s basketball schedule
5

Hub City BBQ October 5th @ South Plains Fairgrounds