Girl Scout Cookies are here!

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains Kicks Off 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season
Girl Scouts are now selling new AdventurefulsTM cookie alongside classic favorites
(Lubbock, TX) – Today Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains (GSTOP) kicks off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season in Lubbock and surrounding areas, where consumers can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies.
Girl Scouts are now selling the new AdventurefulsTM, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, and an incredible taste of adventure in every bite. AdventurefulsTM joins the whole portfolio of iconic Girl Scout Cookies including favorites like Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, and Peanut Butter Patties®.
“Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about,” said Becky Burton, ceo of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. “And through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including earning new Cookie Business badges, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important skills that set them up for success in life.”
This year, consumers have a variety of ways to find their Girl Scout cookies:
How do you find Girl Scout cookies?