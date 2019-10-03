“GIRL” with a Grammy? ‘Rolling Stone’ sees Maren Morris as a 2020 winner

Columbia NashvilleMaren Morris will walk away with the 2020 Best Country Album Grammy, Rolling Stone predicts in its October issue.

Citing her six nominations last year — even though she was technically in-between albums — the magazine sees her doing “even better” in 2020, thanks to GIRL’s, “infectious pop smarts, empowering lyrics, and sharp country songcraft.”

RS goes on to name the other four albums it believes will be nominated: Eric Church’s Desperate Man, Vince Gill’s Okie, Interstate Gospel by Pistol Annies, and Honky Tonk Time Machine from George Strait.

As for who should win, Rolling Stone says that’s Eric Church, pointing out that even though he’s been nominated seven times, he’s never taken home a trophy — adding, “his eclectic drive and working-class politics are just what Nashville needs.”

