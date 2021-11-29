Give For #GivingTuesday

Giving Tuesday represents a time when charities, families, businesses, community centers, and students around the world come together for one common purpose: To celebrate generosity and to give.
United Supermarkets and the Community Foundation of West Texas kicked-off Giving Tuesday alongside partner non-profit organizations. In honor of the day, United Supermarkets made an initial contribution of $5,000. Giving Tuesday represents a time when charities, families, businesses, community centers, and students around the world come together for one common purpose: To celebrate generosity and to give. In addition to making the $5,000 contribution, The United Family kicked off a donate-at-the register Giving Tuesday campaign in Lubbock, Slaton, Levelland and Post that will last through Sunday, December 5th. Guests can add a donation amount on to their grocery bill at checkout. The money raised in the campaign will benefit 67 local non-profit organizations. “We are so proud to help support the Giving Tuesday movement in our community,” said Tony Crumpton, chief merchandising officer for The United Family. “The Community Foundation of West Texas has done an amazing thing by coordinating these efforts to support non-profit organizations in Lubbock. We are blessed to be a part of it.” The Community Foundation of West Texas has participated in the #GivingTuesday movement since 2015 when it first came to the South Plains. “The Community Foundation of West Texas is very proud of this initiative as it shows great community teamwork coming together to help those in need,” said Michelle Tosi-Stephens, Vice President of Development for CFWT.
Through 11:59 p.m. on November 30th, donors can go online to givingtuesdaywtx.org and click on donate now. A donor can then select one or multiple non-profit organizations to donate to. Checks made out to Giving Tuesday WTX with the non-profit on the memo line, or cash donations can be delivered to 6102 82nd Street, 8b Lubbock, TX 79424 and put Giving Tuesday on the memo line. Remember, the Giving Tuesday WTX campaign ends at 11:59 pm on November 30th, and each non-profit will receive 100% of the donations they raise.