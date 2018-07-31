Giving Back

In her lifetime, Prettia Woodfaulk, has had her share of money troubles. But thanks to some hard work and the charity of others, Prettia is now on top of things and started helping others with a special shop that gives away merchandise to the needy.

The shelves of her store, called the Give A Way. Its filled with clothes, shoes, toys and other useful stuff. Customers are invited to help themselves to whatever they want to take.

The store continues to thrive because she continues to inspire people in the community to donate and keep those shelves stocked.