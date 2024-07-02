Glasco Announces Additions to Coaching Staff

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Gerry Glasco announced Tuesday additions to his coaching staff with assistant coach Hunter Veach as well as Hunter Goldsmith Veach as the program’s Director of Operations.

Veach will join the staff as the primary defensive coach. While with the Ragin’ Cajuns, his defense turned an NCAA-leading 46 double plays last season after the team had turned just 42 combined in the previous three years. The team also improved from a .968 fielding percentage in conference play in 2023 to a .983 fielding percentage in conference play under his tutelage in 2024.

Veach also brings World Series experience to Lubbock. Before he was at Louisiana, Veach was a volunteer assistant coach at Auburn in 2016 and helped the Tigers win 58 games and finish as the runner-up in the Women’s College World Series. The next year, he was promoted to an assistant coach and worked with the Tiger’s pitching staff as he helped them reach an NCAA Super Regional.

“Hunter will instill a disciplined and intelligent mindset into our athletes on the defensive side,” Glasco said. “He is an extremely gifted teacher of the game and has a work ethic that is as good as it gets. He made an immediate impact in our program last year and expect him to the same here in Lubbock. Hunter was the architect behind our defense, and I am excited for him to bring that to Texas Tech.”

Goldsmith Veach worked at both Texas A&M and Florida State before joining Glasco at Louisiana Lafyette and now at Tech. She worked with the Aggies men’s and women’s golf programs after graduating from Florida State where she interned in the Seminoles athletics office with operations.

“Hunter Goldsmith Veach is going to be a huge hit with our athletes and fans,” Glasco said. “She is extremely proficient in her ability to navigate the logistics of travel, camps and everyday activities that are vital to our team’s success. I am beyond thrilled to have both Hunters join our program as we try to instill the fundamentals of success into our program.”

Hunter Veach and Hunter Goldsmith Veach have been married since December 2023 after they met when Veach was an assistant with the Aggies and Goldsmith was working with the golf programs in College Station.

