Glasco gives state of the roster update

LUBBOCK, Texas – Since his hiring on June 20, head coach Gerry Glasco has been going nonstop to put together one of the more impressive rosters in the country, adding nine transfers and seven freshmen to go along with three returning starters.

The highlight of this offseason was the signing of USA Softball National Player of the Year NiJaree Canady on Thursday bringing the roster count to 19 headed into the fall.

Glasco and his staff welcome back All-Big 12 Freshman Team selections Raegan Jennings and Logan Halleman along with starter Demi Elder.

Along with the productive returners, nine impact transfers have joined the team including Canady, Lauren Allred, Mihyia Davis, Makayla Garcia, Alana Johnson, Alexa Langeliers, Katie Lott, Chloe Riassetto and Victoria Valdez.

Canady and Riassetto will make up a high-level one-two punch in the circle this year along with three freshmen pitchers Brenlee Gonzalez, Samantha Lincoln and Bailey Lindemuth who are a part of the number two recruiting class in the country according to Extra Innings Softball.

Along with the three talented pitchers, position players Kiley Huffman, Cassie Johnson, Sydney Shiller and Hailey Toney will join the Red Raiders.

Additional Glasco Quotes:

“I feel like we’ve added speed, I feel like we’ve added power, I feel like we’ve added defense. We’ve got a great freshmen class coming in. The first thing we did was try and hold on to those seven incoming freshmen to build this program around for the next couple of years.”

“Once we got contacted with those (freshmen), we looked at what else we needed to complete the roster. We knew we had to get veteran pitchers, so we started there.”

“We’ve brought ten kids on campus and nine of them have signed. We started with Mihyia Davis and Alanna Johnson along with Katie Lott, Lauren Allred, Victoria Valdez and Chloe Riassetto. From there we added Makyla Garcia and Alexa Langeliers before adding Nija.”

“We may add a player or two for depth, but we have 19 kids on the roster right now and I’d love to stop right there. I’ve been super excited for the last two weeks. I’m excited, as a coach, about the team we’ve put together.”

BY THE NUMBERS:

(Offensive Career Totals/Averages)

Lauren Allred – .327 BA, 37 runs, 55 hits, 7 2B, 4 3B, 12 HR, 52 RBI

Mihyia Davis – .401 BA, 95 runs, 151 hits, 13 2B, 5 3B, 2 HR, 36 RBI

Alexa Langeliers – .306 BA, 110 runs, 143 hits, 21 2B, 6 3B, 35 HR, 126 RBI

Victoria Valdez – .277 BA, 40 runs, 69 hits, 12 2B, 1 3B, 12 HR, 52 RBI

Katie Lott – .299 BA, 21 runs, 32 hits, 4 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 17 RBI

Alana Johnson – .301 BA, 52 runs, 68 hits, 10 2B, 20 HR, 62 RBI

Makyla Garcia – .356 BA, 33 runs, 57 hits, 7 2B, 3 3B, 32 RBI

Raegan Jennings – .327 BA, 25 runs, 37 hits, 8 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 21 RBI

Logan Halleman – .341 BA, 24 runs, 30 hits, 6 RBI

Demi Elder – .268 BA, 58 runs, 69 hits, 17 2B, 1 3B, 10 HR, 51 RBI

(Career Pitching Totals/Averages)

Chloe Riassetto – 2.77 ERA, 17-5 record, 78 SO, 166.1 innings pitched

NiJaree Canady – 0.67 ERA, 41-10 record, 555 SO, 365.2 innings pitched