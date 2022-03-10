Glee Actor Harry Shum Jr.

Harry Shum Junior gets unconditional love from his dog, wants to guest in “Clickbait” & restarts his Madden game when he’s losing with the 49ers. Time to take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut with the star of “Broadcast Signal Intrusion”.



Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.