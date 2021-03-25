      Weather Alert

'GMA' gets exclusive sneak peek at Taylor Swift's “You All Over Me (From the Vault)”

Mar 25, 2021 @ 9:06am

ABCAhead of the release of her single “You All Over Me (From The Vault),” ABC’s Good Morning America got an exclusive sneak peek at Taylor Swift‘s song featuring Maren Morris.

The song, which drops Friday, features Morris singing background vocals.

“You All Over Me” is one of six new songs that Swift wrote in 2008, but never recorded. They’ll be included in the rerecorded version of her album Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

The Grammy winner announced the release of “You All Over Me” on social media Wednesday.

“One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play and even include some of my favorite artists,” Swift wrote on Twitter. “I’m really excited to have Maren Morris singing background vocals on this song!!!”

This isn’t the first time Morris and Swift have sung together.  In 2018, the two performed Morris’ hit song, “The Middle,” while on Swift’s Reputation tour in Dallas.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) will be released next month.

 

 

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
