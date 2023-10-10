Go Casual for Kids – Children’s Miracle Network

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

October 10, 2023 11:20AM CDT
Go Casual for Children’s Miracle Network is on Wednesday, October 18!

You can participate by organizing your employees to make a gift to the UMC Children’s Hospital in exchange for the right to go casual at work on October 18!

For a gift of $5, participating employees receive a Go Casual for Kids sticker and can wear pajamas, participate in jersey day, mismatch day, crazy hair day, or any other casual attire, such as jeans, as determined by the company, to show support for the kids at UMC Children’s Hospital.

All funds and donations go straight to the UMC Children’s Hospital to provide equipment and services for the kids of our region.

You can participate now and give here.

