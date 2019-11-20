Go Tell It on the Mountain: Here’s what everyone will be singing on ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Donn Jones/CMAWith the CMA Awards behind us and the holidays fast approaching, the countdown is on to this year’s annual CMA Country Christmas special on ABC.
Trisha Yearwood hosts the show for the first time in 2019, with Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, Brett Young, and Chris Young joining her.
Non-country artists like Kristin Chenoweth, for KING & COUNTRY, Tori Kelly and CeCe Winans will help welcome the yuletide as well.
Here’s a look at what everyone will be performing on CMA Country Christmas, which premieres Tuesday, December 3 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC:
Trisha Yearwood — “Silver Bells,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Winter Wonderland” medley
Lady Antebellum — “White Christmas”
Tori Kelly — “O Little Town of Bethlehem”
Chris Janson — “Run, Run Rudolph”
Rascal Flatts with CeCe Winans — “Go Tell It on The Mountain”
Kristin Chenoweth — “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”
for KING & COUNTRY — “Little Drummer Boy”
Dierks Bentley — “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
Lady Antebellum — “On A Night Like This” and “Silent Night” medley
Chris Young — “The Christmas Song”
Runaway June — “Sleigh Ride”
Trisha Yearwood with Kristin Chenoweth, Tori Kelly, Hillary Scott and CeCe Winans — “Children Go Where I Send Thee”
Rascal Flatts — “Deck the Halls”
Kristin Chenoweth — “The Christmas Waltz”
Brett Young — “This Christmas”
Tori Kelly — “Do You Hear What I Hear”
Chris Young — “Holly Jolly Christmas”
CeCe Winans — “Hark the Herald Angels Sing”
Trisha Yearwood — “It Wasn’t His Child”
Trisha Yearwood with Kristin Chenoweth, Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, CeCe Winans and
Brett Young — “Feliz Navidad”
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.